Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Luka Vuskovic has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and Brighton is keen on signing him.

They have submitted a third offer to sign the 19-year-old central defender for around £45 million. Tottenham are considering the situation, and it remains to be seen what they decide.

According to a report from The Standard, the 19-year-old defender would be willing to submit a transfer request to force an exit.

Roberto De Zerbi cannot guarantee him first-team football next season, and the young defender wants to move on. He was on at Hamburg last season, and he was outstanding for the German club. He will look to play regularly at this stage of his career. He’s already starting for his country in the World Cup.

Vuskovic is a prodigious young talent with a huge future, and he will not want to sit on the bench at the London club next year. It remains to be seen whether Brighton can convince Tottenham.

They lost Jan Paul van Hecke to Spurs in the summer and are hoping to sign the 19-year-old Tottenham defender to replace the Dutchman. Vuskovic has all the tools to develop into a top-class player in future, and he could be a star for the Seagulls. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Spurs will be under pressure to cash in on the player. If he submits a transfer request, it will only weaken their negotiating position. £45 million seems like a substantial amount of money for a 19-year-old defender, and it could be wise for the north London club to sanction his departure.

Meanwhile, losing a talented young player like him could be a mistake for Tottenham. They need more depth in the defensive unit, and he could have been a star for them.