Fabrizio Romano and Man United logo on corner flag (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville has been linked with a move away from West Ham United, and Manchester United are looking to sign him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United “keep asking” about the 24-year-old Netherlands attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They could use more quality on the flanks, and the Dutch International would be a very useful option for them.

He has shown his quality in English football with spells at Leeds United and West Ham United. He has the technical attributes to play for a bigger club, and he could be the ideal utility man for Manchester United. The 24-year-old had 7 goals and 5 assists last season.

They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper squad to rotate their key players and keep them fresh. Summerville can operate on either flank, and he will add gold and creativity to the team. At 24, there is plenty of room for growth, and the Netherlands international could develop into an important player for the club.

He will not want to compete in the Championship with West Ham United next season, and joining Manchester United would be ideal. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.

Ideally, West Ham will not want to lose a key player like him, but they are under pressure after relegation. Multiple players are expected to leave the club this summer. Summerville is currently away on World Cup duty with his country, and he will look to sort out his future once the tournament is over.