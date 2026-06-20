Man United hold interest in €60m Frenchman Camavinga who could be available for a move

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid as they continue a major rebuild of their midfield.



According to journalist Miguel Serrano, United have asked about the Frenchman’s situation and the conditions required for a possible transfer.

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Juventus have also made enquiries, while PSG are monitoring the chance to bring the midfielder back to France.

Real Madrid are said to have placed a €60m price tag on the 23-year-old, who is no longer viewed as completely untouchable at the Bernabeu.

That is the key detail for United. A player with Camavinga’s talent, age and experience rarely becomes available at that kind of price.

Why the deal makes sense for Man United

United’s midfield is changing quickly.

Casemiro is leaving at the end of the season, with Reuters reporting that the club chose not to activate his extension option.

Manuel Ugarte could also move on, while The Guardian has reported that United want two new midfielders this summer.

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Camavinga would fit that reset perfectly. He can play as a No.6, No.8 or even cover at left-back when needed.

His energy, carrying power and Champions League experience would immediately raise the technical level of United’s midfield.

Real Madrid stance creates opening

Real Madrid still hold a strong position. Camavinga’s contract runs until 2029 and reports suggest he is not actively pushing to leave.

That means United would need to convince both Madrid and the player. Still, this is exactly the kind of opportunity they should test.

At €60m, Camavinga looks far more attainable than some of United’s other midfield targets.

This is only at the enquiry stage. But if Madrid really are open to offers, United should move quickly before PSG or Juventus turn interest into action.

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