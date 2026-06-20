Man United or Tottenham? Mateus Fernandes makes his stance clear to his agent

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United may have received a major boost in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, with a source on X claiming the player would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham.



The report claims Fernandes has told his agent that Manchester United are his preferred destination and has asked for contact to be made regarding United’s next steps.

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While that update still needs treating carefully because it comes from X, it does fit with the wider direction of the transfer race.

United have been strongly linked with Fernandes for several weeks, and Sky Sports has reported that the club are exploring a deal for the West Ham midfielder.

The same report states that West Ham value him at around £80m and are in no rush to sell.

Tottenham interest adds pressure

Tottenham have also entered the picture.

talkSPORT recently reported that Spurs made an enquiry, although United remain well placed and have been in advanced discussions around the player’s camp.

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That makes the player’s preference important. If Fernandes genuinely wants Man United, it could make negotiations easier for Old Trafford officials and weaken Tottenham’s chances of turning interest into a serious offer.

Spurs are ready to show ambition in the market this summer as moves for Fernandes as well as Sandro Tonali are being targeted.

Man United need midfield clarity

For United, this deal makes sense. The club are reshaping their midfield and need players who can control possession, carry the ball and handle Premier League intensity.

Fernandes offers that blend of energy and technical quality.

West Ham’s relegation could also influence the situation. The Hammers want a big fee, but financial pressure may eventually force them to consider realistic offers.

United still have work to do. No agreement has been reached with West Ham, and the £80m valuation remains a major obstacle.

But if Fernandes is now actively pushing his agent towards United, this transfer race may be starting to tilt in Old Trafford’s favour.

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