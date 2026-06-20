Paraguay's Almiron becomes first player to get sent off at World Cup under new FIFA rule

World Cup 2026
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Miguel Almiron Paraguay
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The World Cup has already produced one of its most unusual disciplinary moments, with Paraguay attacker Miguel Almiron becoming the first player at the tournament to be sent off for covering his mouth during a confrontation.

The incident happened late in the first half of Paraguay’s Group D match against Turkey.

During a heated exchange with an opponent, Almiron covered his mouth while speaking, which triggered the tournament’s new disciplinary protocol.

After a VAR check, the referee showed him a straight red card.

According to The Guardian, the decision left Paraguay down to 10 men while they were trying to protect their position in a crucial group-stage fixture.

It was a major moment not only in the match, but also in the wider debate around how football handles abuse on the pitch.

Why the rule was introduced ahead of World Cup

Miguel Almiron #10 of Paraguay reacts after receiving a red card
Miguel Almiron #10 of Paraguay reacts after receiving a red card (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The new law was approved in April by IFAB ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

It was designed to stop players from hiding potentially discriminatory language by covering their mouth with a hand, arm or shirt during confrontations.

The rule gained momentum after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior alleged he had been abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League match.

That incident created pressure for football authorities to act more aggressively against hidden insults and abusive language.

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Important caution over the incident

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, Almiron’s red card also raises an important question.

There was no immediate suggestion that he said anything racist or discriminatory.

The punishment appeared to be based on the act of covering his mouth itself, rather than confirmed evidence of what was said.

That is where the controversy lies. The rule has good intentions, and football clearly needs stronger protection against racism and abuse.

But if referees apply it automatically, players may now be punished severely even when the actual words remain unknown.

This incident has made one thing clear: the new rule will not be ignored.

Players have been warned, and the World Cup has already delivered its first major test case.

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