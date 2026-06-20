Real Madrid willing to pay big money as they look to sign Bayern Munich's Michael Olise

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could be preparing one of the most ambitious transfer moves in football history, with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise reportedly emerging as their true attacking priority.



According to Marca, Madrid could be willing to go as high as €220m to sign the France international.

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That would put the deal just €2m below the world-record €222m fee Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017, a move confirmed at the time by Sportsnet.

The report adds that Madrid’s supposed €150m offer for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez was more of a strategic bluff than a serious transfer push.

The idea was allegedly to complicate Barcelona’s pursuit of the Argentina international rather than genuinely bring him to the Bernabeu.

Why the Bayern star fits the plan for Real Madrid

Olise ticks several important boxes for Real Madrid.

He plays naturally from the right, is still only 24, and already has chemistry with Kylian Mbappé at international level with France.

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That connection could be a major factor as Madrid look to build an attack capable of dominating Europe for years.

Bavarian Football Works has also reported that Madrid’s real focus has been Olise, not Álvarez, although Bayern remain determined not to sell.

Bayern will not make it easy

The biggest problem is Bayern’s stance.

The German champions view Olise as a central part of their future and are reportedly ready to improve his contract to keep him in Munich.

His deal contains no release clause, meaning Bayern control the situation. This feels like a transfer designed to test Bayern’s resolve.

Madrid want a new Galáctico, but even €220m may not be enough if Bayern refuse to negotiate.

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