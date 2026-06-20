Arsenal prepare ambitious €80m bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s summer search for a new left winger is gathering pace, with Bradley Barcola emerging as one of the club’s most exciting attacking targets.



Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs tracking the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who could be allowed to leave if his valuation is met, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

That makes this a huge opportunity for Mikel Arteta, especially as the Gunners look to add more pace, variety and directness in wide areas.

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Arsenal already have quality in attack, but they need another elite-level winger who can push Gabriel Martinelli, ease the pressure on Bukayo Saka and give Arteta a different option in big matches. Barcola fits that profile perfectly.

Arsenal hold strong interest in the PSG winger

The French international is only 23, but he already has Champions League experience, Ligue 1 pedigree and senior international status.

Transfermarkt lists his market value at €70m and confirms his PSG contract runs until 2028.

His numbers also show why Arsenal are watching closely. FotMob records 11 goals and one assist in Ligue 1 during the 2025/26 campaign.

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Those are solid figures for a player who has not always been a guaranteed starter.

The frustration over his role is the key part of the story. Barcola was disappointed at being left out of PSG’s Champions League final starting XI.

His camp remains in contract talks with PSG but his disappointment over major-game minutes is real.

PSG valuation creates major test

Arsenal are preparing a bid worth around €80m, but PSG’s valuation is believed to be above €100m.

That gap could make negotiations difficult, especially with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and other European clubs all monitoring the situation.

Still, Arsenal’s interest feels serious. This is not just a luxury signing. Barcola would bring explosiveness, long-term upside and genuine Champions League quality.

Arsenal appear ready to test PSG’s resolve. If the French club open the door, this could become one of the Gunners’ biggest transfer statements of the summer.

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