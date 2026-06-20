Tottenham face £45m defensive decision as Premier League club make latest bid

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a major decision over the future of young centre-back Luka Vušković after Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly returned with a new official bid.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have submitted a fresh proposal worth around £45m including add-ons.
Spurs have already rejected two offers for the Croatian defender, but this improved package could now force the club into a serious internal discussion.
Brighton’s interest is not new. The Seagulls have been pushing for Vušković for several days, with talkSPORT previously reporting that Tottenham had turned down an earlier approach and that the player was attracting interest after an impressive loan spell away from North London.
Brighton hold genuine interest in the Tottenham defender
Brighton’s plan is easy to understand. They have built a reputation for identifying elite young talent before other clubs fully commit, developing them properly and either turning them into first-team stars or selling them for major profit.
Vušković fits that model perfectly. He is still only 19, but already has senior experience, physical presence and strong technical qualities for a defender.
His loan spell at Hamburg boosted his reputation, with Cartilage Free Captain noting that Brighton’s earlier interest came after his rise in Germany.
Spurs must choose pathway or profit
For Tottenham, this is not a simple yes-or-no decision. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have already strengthened defensively, including the signing of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.
That could make game time harder for Vušković.
However, selling such a highly rated defender before he has properly played for Spurs would carry risk.
If he becomes a star elsewhere, Tottenham could regret it badly.
Brighton are pushing hard, Spurs are weighing up the offer, and Vušković’s future now depends on whether Tottenham value his long-term potential more than a sizeable £45m package.
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if Brighton buy him for 45 million, they will sell him on in two seasons time for 145 million. Why would spurs sell a player like this. he has only played one game for spurs and within 8 minutes he scored a goal and got an assist, not a bad debut. Spurs should keep him and integrate him into the squad / team and reassure him he will get game time to prove himself. He set the German league on fire on his debut season. Spurs defenders Radu and Romero are likely to leave, Robertson has come in but he is 32, Ben Davies is 34, Senessi is 29, this will be bens last season and i think Robertson then steps into Bens role.. Van Hecke and VDV are the natural pairing but De Zerbi also like playing a back three now. I should like to see Van Heck, Luca and VDV as spurs back there but players rotating during matches with Danso, Robertson and Senessi to avoid injury issues by playing the same players all the time. its all about the squad these days.