(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer and have identified Kevin Denkey as a target.

The 25-year-old striker has done quite well for FC Cincinnati and is a target for La Liga clubs like Real Betis (h/t SportWitness).

Denkey was linked with Spurs a few years ago as well.

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Kevin Denkey is in fine form

The attacker joined Cincinnati last summer and has scored 31 goals and picked up 6 assists in 51 matches. Prior to that, he was exceptional for Cercle Brugge in Belgium.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful option for Tottenham.

Cincinnati are holding out for a €15 million fee, and Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Denkey could be a very useful option for them at a reasonable price. He will add goals and creativity to the team.

Dominic Solanke needs more support in the attack, and the 25-year-old could be the ideal competition for him.

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Denkey will fancy a big move

The opportunity to play in the Premier League would be a huge step in the player’s career, and he will be attracted to the idea of joining the London club. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. Meanwhile, clubs like Paris FC and Lille are also interested in signing the 25-year-old striker. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. It is fair to assume that all three clubs have the financial muscle to meet the player’s reasonable asking price.

Having said that, Spurs will probably be a more attractive destination compared to the other two clubs. He would get to play in the Premier League at a higher level, and the London club should be able to offer him a more attractive deal as well.