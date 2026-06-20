Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, and they are keeping tabs on Mateus Fernandes as well.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham are “very focused” on signing the Italian international, but they are preparing for contingencies. They have also made “direct contact” with the agent of the Portuguese midfielder.

Tottenham need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and it is no surprise that they are looking at Tonali and Fernandes. Both players have shown their air quality in the Premier League with Newcastle and West Ham, respectively. They have the quality to play for a bigger club, and moving to the North London club could be exciting.

However, Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the two players. They will be able to offer Champions League football and the platform to fight for trophies. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince top players to join the club without European football. They finished 17th in the league table last season, and it could be difficult for them to convince elite players to join.

Tottenham are looking to significantly improve the team this summer, and they have already been quite active in the market. However, improving the attacking unit and the midfield should be priorities for them before the window closes. They need a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder, a striker and another quality winger.

Roberto De Zerbi will be expected to turn things around at the London club, but he will need support in the transfer market. The club hierarchy should do everything in their power to sign Tonali or Fernandes this summer.