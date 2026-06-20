Troy Deeney has named the weakest link in the England team at the World Cup

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England may have started their World Cup campaign with an impressive 4-2 win over Croatia, but not everyone is convinced Thomas Tuchel’s side have the full package needed to go all the way.



Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has raised serious doubts over England’s chances of winning the tournament with Jordan Pickford as first-choice goalkeeper.

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Speaking on CBS Sports, as reported by the Mirror, Deeney suggested Pickford’s style creates too much uncertainty in high-pressure moments.

Pickford has been England’s trusted No.1 for years and has produced big tournament performances before.

However, his critics argue that he can look emotional, reactive and occasionally chaotic, traits that become magnified in knockout football.

Deeney did not hold back with his criticism

On CBS Sports, Deeney was asked if he felt Pickford was too chaotic, replying:

‘To say the least, yeah. I don’t really know the stats and all of that. I’m just saying what my eyes told me.

‘I still think he should have saved the first one [Croatia goal], that’s my opinion. I think when you get a hand to it, it’s got to be a solid hand and keep it out.

‘There’s just that feeling when I watch Jordan…there’s a shot from 50 yards and it trickles to him and he’s screaming at everyone, “Do your job! Don’t let any shots come in!”

‘Every time he parries one, fouls someone, does whatever, he’s like, “Don’t look at me!”

‘We’re trying to win a World Cup. That’s why we’re here. In my opinion, and respectfully Jordan, because you know I like you. We can’t win it with that guy in goal. He doesn’t give you any confidence.’

A debate Tuchel cannot ignore

The comments feel harsh, but they tap into a wider question around England’s tournament mentality.

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Pickford has experience, leadership and loyalty from managers, but England are chasing the biggest prize in football. Small details matter.

Tuchel is unlikely to change goalkeeper immediately. But if England concede more soft goals, this debate will only get louder.

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