Image via Seleccion Argentina.

Although the World Cup is an emotional event for all involved, it did somewhat surprise that both Lionel Messi and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni were in tears following their 3-0 win over Algeria. The veteran forward scored an historic hat-trick, but there was swift speculation over the motives for those tears.

Shortly after the 3-0 win over Algeria it was reported that the Messi family were dealing with an illness in the family, and that it could well be related to his father, Jorge Messi. There were even some reports in Argentina that he had passed away.

Messi family statement on health of Jorge Messi

That was swiftly denied by none other than Messi himself. The family released a statement confirming that Jorge Messi was ‘going through a health situation’, but that he was receiving treatment and progressing well. They expressed consternation at the lack of respect for their privacy, and noted that only the family had access to the real information on the situation, and that any other reporting was simply untrue.

Argentine reporter resigns over Jorge Messi death report

The blowback in Argentina has been significant, and has cost at least one reporter their job. Florencia Pena was the person who reported that Messi Snr. had passed away, and has since resigned. She announced the news live on Luzu TV, and put out the following statement on social media.

“I apologise to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through. I am deeply ashamed to have been the vehicle for this pain. I must clarify that this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast as verified by the production team of the show, and I trusted it.” “Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that’s why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong.”