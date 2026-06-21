Although the World Cup is an emotional event for all involved, it did somewhat surprise that both Lionel Messi and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni were in tears following their 3-0 win over Algeria. The veteran forward scored an historic hat-trick, but there was swift speculation over the motives for those tears.
Shortly after the 3-0 win over Algeria it was reported that the Messi family were dealing with an illness in the family, and that it could well be related to his father, Jorge Messi. There were even some reports in Argentina that he had passed away.
Messi family statement on health of Jorge Messi
That was swiftly denied by none other than Messi himself. The family released a statement confirming that Jorge Messi was ‘going through a health situation’, but that he was receiving treatment and progressing well. They expressed consternation at the lack of respect for their privacy, and noted that only the family had access to the real information on the situation, and that any other reporting was simply untrue.
Argentine reporter resigns over Jorge Messi death report
The blowback in Argentina has been significant, and has cost at least one reporter their job. Florencia Pena was the person who reported that Messi Snr. had passed away, and has since resigned. She announced the news live on Luzu TV, and put out the following statement on social media.
“I apologise to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through. I am deeply ashamed to have been the vehicle for this pain. I must clarify that this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast as verified by the production team of the show, and I trusted it.”
“Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that’s why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong.”
Pido perdón a la familia Messi por el momento espantoso que imagino que están viviendo. Estoy muy avergonzada de haber sido el vehículo para este dolor.
Tengo que aclarar que esta falsa información me fue brindada en medio del vivo como chequeada por cucaracha por la producción…
— Florencia Peña (@Flor_de_P) June 18, 2026
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment