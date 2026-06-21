Declan Rice preparing to take a throw-in for Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, and they will face competition from Chelsea.

According to a Daily Mail report, the player could cost around £85 million this summer, and Rogers is open to considering a move. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to break the Bank for him.

Rogers is one of the most talented young midfielders in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. Arsenal need to improve in the attack if they want to defend the Premier League crown and win the UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year-old Aston Villa midfielder will not only help create opportunities for his teammates but also score goals consistently. Arsenal are looking to bring in a quality striker as well, and they have identified the former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez as a target.

Both players will cost a premium, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Rogers bagged 14 goals and 12 assists last season, and his numbers could improve when he is playing alongside better players at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is hoping to influence Morgan Rogers’s decision and convince him to join the club.

The 23-year-old Aston Villa midfielder is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a star for Arsenal.

He helped Aston Villa win the UEFA Europa League last season, and he might feel that this is the right time for him to take on a bigger challenge. Competing in the UEFA Champions League with Arsenal and fighting for the league title could be exciting for him.

Having said that, Aston Villa will also be playing in the Champions League next season. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to stay.