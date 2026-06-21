(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been linked with a surprise move for Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade.

According to a Spanish publication AS, multiple clubs are interested in signing the 24-year-old German international. Newcastle want around €65 million in order to sell the German striker, and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to pay the asking price.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need quality players at their disposal to do well in Europe and the Premier League.

Adding more depth to the attacking unit would be a wise decision. They were overly dependent on Ollie Watkins last season. They need more depth in the final third, and the 24-year-old German international could be ideal.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Newcastle, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the West Midlands club as well. Joining a Champions League club would be exciting for the German as well.

Woltemade is more than just a goalscorer, and his link-up play would be ideal for a team like Aston Villa. He scored 12 goals and picked up five assists last season.

The asking price is quite significant, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are prepared to pay up for him. He is still a relatively young player with a lot of potential, and he might be able to justify the investment in future.

Meanwhile, clubs like Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are keeping track of his situation. The player is currently away with Germany at the World Cup, and he will look to sort out his future quickly.