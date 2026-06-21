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Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Emiliano Martinez is expected to leave the club, and they are looking to bring in an experienced alternative. According to Football Insider, Henderson has been identified as a target.

Henderson has also been linked with Chelsea. Tottenham were also keeping tabs on the Crystal Palace star.

“Aston Villa are going to need a new goalkeeper,” Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“If Martinez is going to move on as we expect he will, then they’re going to need somebody to come in and replace him, and that won’t be an easy job at all considering his quality. “They’ve been working behind the scenes to identify players who could fit that bill, and Dean Henderson is somebody who has come onto their radar in recent years. “He’s been excellent for Crystal Palace over the last couple of years and now has that experience of winning tophies with the FA Cup and Conference League. “He has been a big part in that success for Palace, so I’m sure they won’t want to let him go and will be making efforts to keep him around.

“But if there’s any indication he might become available, Villa are among a number of clubs who could make a move. Whether they will do that, I’m not sure, but he’s certainly on their radar.” DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY Dean Henderson could be a quality option

The 29-year-old has been a key player for Crystal Palace, helping them win the Conference League, FA Cup, and Community Shield in recent months. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for Aston Villa, and he could be a very useful option for them.

The opportunity to join a club in the Champions League will be exciting for Henderson as well. However, Crystal Palace simply cannot afford to lose a key player like him.

He is one of the leaders of the dressing room, and his departure would be a huge blow for the club.

Crystal Palace will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season, and they need quality players at their disposal.

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Henderson could replace Emiliano Martinez

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will need to replace Martinez properly as well. The Argentine international has been exceptional for them over the years, and he has been linked with a move to Italy this summer. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Aston Villa need a top-quality goalkeeper to replace him, and perhaps considering younger alternatives with greater potential would be ideal for them.

It will be difficult for them to convince Crystal Palace to sell the player.