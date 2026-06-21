Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea warms up during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 27, 2026 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, and Real Madrid is hoping to sign him.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Real Madrid has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with the South American midfielder over a five-year contract.

Chelsea are unwilling to let the 25-year-old midfielder leave this summer, but the Argentina International is prepared to force an exit. Real Madrid will have to pay around €120 million in order to get the deal done.

Longari wrote on X: “Real Madrid has a verbal agreement with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez for a 5-year contract. #CFC doesn’t want to let the Argentine go, but the midfielder will push for the transfer to happen. A first contact between clubs is expected soon. The valuation will be at least 120M.”

They need more quality in the middle of the park, and Fernandez would be an exceptional investment. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he could help Real Madrid improve immensely. Not only is he an outstanding creator, but he can also score goals consistently as well.

The 25-year-old Chelsea star scored 15 goals last season and picked up seven assists along the way.

He has shown his quality with Chelsea and with the Argentina national team. This is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club. Real Madrid will allow him to fight for major trophies next season.

Chelsea finished in midtable last season and will not be competing in Europe next year. It is natural that the player is attracted to the idea of joining Real Madrid.

The fact that he is willing to force a transfer will be bad news for Chelsea, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Ideally, Chelsea should sanction the player’s departure and recoup as much as possible. Forcing him to stay at the club will only worsen the situation for the club and the player.