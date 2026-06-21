Curacao veteran sets World Cup record after heroic performance

Image via FIFA.com

There has been a lively debate over the format of the 2026 World Cup, which increased the number of teams by 50%, from 32 to 48 teams, with a number of nations making it to the tournament for the first time. There have been no shortage of stories coming out of the United States, Canada and Mexico though.

That began with Cape Verde securing an impressive 0-0 draw with Spain in their opening game, earning a point against one of the tournament favourites, while Qatar rescued their first ever World Cup point in stoppage time against Switzerland. On Saturday night, Curacao secured their first ever result, keeping Ecuador at bay in a 0-0 draw, with one standout hero.

Eloy Room sets World Cup save record

After 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha made the headlines against Spain, against Ecuador it was 37-year-old Eloy Room. The veteran shot-stopper made a total of 15 saves in Kansas City, setting a World Cup record for the most in a 90-minute match say Opta, since records began in 1966.

15 – Curaçao's Eloy Room recorded 15 saves against Ecuador, the most on record (since 1966) by any goalkeeper in a FIFA World Cup match that did not feature extra-time. Wave. pic.twitter.com/2Cm1qFGMha — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2026

As explained by Marca, there has been one previous instance of more saves being made, when Tim Howard made 16 stops for the United States against Belgium in 2014. Yet that game included extra time, a match in which the USA were eliminated in a 2-1 defeat in the Round of 16.

Curacao’s first World Cup

It is a first World Cup for Curacao, who qualified from the Concacaf region under former Rangers and Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat. They topped their group with Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda. Curacao is a group of islands belonging to the Dutch crown in the Carribbean coast, just north of Latin America. They have a population of just 98,000, but have a large Dutch diaspora, from which many of their players come from.

Room himself qualifies to play for Curacao due to his father, having spent much of his career in the Netherlands, where he grew up. Room now plays for Miami FC, but in the past has featured for PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse Arnhem.