(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United have made a surprise offer for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles as per Sky Sports.

The West Yorkshire club, looking to build upon their stable top-flight footing following a 14th-place finish in the Premier League last season, have formalised their interest in the highly-rated Northern Ireland international as manager Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his options in the center of the park.

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Leeds make offer for Shea Charles but doesn’t meet Saints’ valuation

As per Sky Sports, Leeds have tabled a formal bid of £20 million for the 22-year-old midfielder.

However, this opening proposal does not meet Southampton’s current valuation of the player.

BREAKING: Leeds United have made a £20m offer for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles ? Sky Sports News understands that does not meet Southampton’s valuation of the player but the situation has been described as ongoing. pic.twitter.com/c2RqB0CsGn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2026

Despite the immediate knock-back, the situation has been described as ongoing, with active negotiations continuing between the two clubs as they look to find common ground.

Southampton originally signed the former Manchester City academy prospect in 2023 for an initial £10.5 million fee that could rise to £15 million with add-ons.

Having made 76 appearances for the Saints and showing impressive development, the South Coast club feels Charles is worth a higher premium.

However, Southampton’s bargaining position has been somewhat complicated; following their failure to return to the Premier League after a controversial Championship campaign, retaining top-tier talent ahead of the 2026/27 season has become increasingly difficult.

Manchester United has been strongly linked with Shea Charles as well

Leeds are not the only high-profile club tracking the versatile defensive midfielder.

Manchester United has been strongly linked with Shea Charles as well, with reports indicating that the Red Devils have been actively scouting him as a replacement for Casemiro.

Old Trafford decision-makers are rumored to view Charles as a highly cost-effective contingency option for their summer midfield rebuild, particularly with other Premier League targets expected to command astronomical fees.

Charles, a product of Manchester City’s academy system, also boasts experience in elite environments despite limited first-team minutes at the Etihad.

During his time at the club, he was part of squads that won both the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League.