(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are planning new contract talks with the 25-year-old defender, and they have no plans to let him leave.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Tottenham not ready to sell Micky van de Ven

He has been a key player for the north London club since joining them, and his departure would be a blow for the club. Cristian Romero has already been linked with a move away from the club, and there is a high chance he could be allowed to leave.

Spurs will not want to lose two key players in one window. It is unlikely that the Netherlands International will be allowed to move on, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to sign a new deal with the club.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool have been linked with Van de Ven

Meanwhile, the player has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. They could use a quality central defender, especially after the departure of Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer. However, Ben Jacobs claims that Liverpool have no plans to move for the Netherlands International this summer. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets.

Tottenham have been quite active in the market so far, and they are looking to significantly improve the team. After finishing near the relegation zone in the last two seasons, they are hoping to bounce back strongly and push for trophies next season. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in quality players over the next few weeks.

They are hoping to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United after having secured the services of Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.