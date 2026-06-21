(Photo by Piotr Zajac/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liverpool have rejected a fresh approach from Inter Milan for Curtis Jones as the Reds continue to stand firm over the midfielder’s valuation.

The Italian giants submitted a new verbal proposal over the last 24 hours valued at €25 million (£21 million package), which was instantly rejected by the Merseyside club.

According to prominent journalists Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce, there is still no agreement between the two clubs as Liverpool value the academy graduate at a much higher price and have no intention of progressing a deal under the current conditions.

? There’s still no agreement between Inter and Liverpool for Curtis Jones after new bid sent in last 24h. £21m proposal on the table but no club to club agreement at this stage.#LFC want more, as @_pauljoyce reports. pic.twitter.com/xgXyompqtB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2026

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Ben Jacobs on Liverpool’s change of stance on Curtis Jones

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Inter’s persistent approaches have caused a significant shift in stance at Anfield.

Inter made a fresh approach last week to inquire whether a deal could be reached around the €25 million mark, framing the contact as an informal conversation rather than a written offer.

Liverpool immediately made it clear that they will not authorize a sale at this price point, especially when looking at the massive fees other midfielders are expected to command in the transfer market this summer.

Consequently, the club’s position has hardened. While Liverpool are prepared to sanction a sale if a suitable, significantly increased valuation is met, they are equally comfortable keeping Jones for the final year of his contract, even if it means risking losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Ben Jacobs posted the following update on X:

“Inter made a fresh approach for Curtis Jones last week asking whether a deal was possible for around €25m. “This was a conversation not a formal or written offer. Liverpool made it clear no sale at this price, especially given numbers other midfielders are expected to be sold for this summer. “Liverpool are prepared to keep Jones unless a suitable bid arises, even if that means losing him on a free next summer. “Liverpool have never had concerns about Jones’ attitude or professionalism despite Inter reapproaching the club, and growing interest elsewhere. “Understand the club’s position has hardened as a result of Inter’s latest contact. If the right offer emerges, a sale will be sanctioned, but Inter would have to significantly increase their valuation to get Liverpool to engage. “Worth noting, Liverpool are also comfortable with Jones staying, and if that happens, and he impresses Andoni Iraola, they could yet decide to engage in new contract talks.”

Inter made a fresh approach for Curtis Jones last week asking whether a deal was possible for around €25m. This was a conversation not a formal or written offer. Liverpool made it clear no sale at this price, especially given numbers other midfielders are expected to be sold… pic.twitter.com/H9JMw2YEIB — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 21, 2026

Why Liverpool are prepared to keep Curtis Jones despite transfer interest

Despite growing interest from Inter Milan and other clubs, Liverpool continue to view Jones as an important member of their squad.

The Reds have never had concerns about the midfielder’s attitude, professionalism or commitment, and the academy graduate remains highly respected within the club.

Liverpool are therefore under no pressure to cash in. Instead, they are prepared to retain Jones for the remainder of his contract if their valuation is not met.

There is also still a pathway towards a long-term future at Anfield. Should Jones impress new manager Andoni Iraola during pre-season and throughout the upcoming campaign, Liverpool could yet reopen discussions over a new contract extension.

For now, however, Liverpool’s message is clear: Inter Milan must significantly improve their offer if they want any chance of signing Curtis Jones this summer.

Curtis Jones’ stats for Liverpool

While Inter Milan may believe they can strike a cut-price deal, Liverpool’s valuation reflects Jones’ growing importance to the squad and his consistent contributions in recent seasons.

The midfielder has made more 228 senior appearances for the Reds so far since emerging from the club’s academy, contributing 22 goals and 25 assists while operating in a variety of midfield roles.

Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool FC 228 22 25 Liverpool FC U21 35 16 5 Liverpool FC U18 29 15 6 Liverpool UEFA U19 18 13 3 Total 310 66 39

Curtis Jones Liverpool stats via Transfermarkt

His ability to play as a No.8, deeper midfielder or advanced playmaker has made him a valuable option for successive managers.

Last season, Jones featured regularly across multiple competitions, logging significant minutes despite fierce competition for places in Liverpool’s midfield. His ball retention, pressing intensity and tactical versatility have earned praise from coaches behind the scenes and helped establish him as a dependable squad member.

At 25, Jones is also entering what are traditionally considered the peak years of a midfielder’s career.

Liverpool therefore see little incentive to sell for €25m, particularly in a market where proven Premier League midfielders are commanding substantially higher fees.