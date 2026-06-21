Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on March 04, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville has become one of the most talked‑about names of the summer transfer window.

Following West Ham United’s relegation from the Premier League, the club may be forced to cash in on its key assets. The Dutch winger, who caught the eye at the World Cup with a goal against Japan and Sweden, is now firmly on the radar of Europe’s top clubs.

Tottenham are believed to be keeping tabs on Summerville as well.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Man United prepare move for Crysencio Summerville

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United are considering Summerville as an option to strengthen their attack if Marcus Rashford leaves Old Trafford permanently. Yet West Ham’s £50 million valuation is seen as a major obstacle. United’s main priority remains restructuring their midfield, with Summerville’s teammate Mateus Fernandes identified as their primary target.

Interest in Summerville extends beyond England. Napoli and AC Milan continue to monitor the situation, while Paris Saint‑Germain have already made contact with West Ham.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Multiple clubs eye Summerville move

Reports suggest the French champions are preparing a bid in the region of £43 million and could even pursue a double deal for both Summerville and Fernandes, with the combined cost potentially reaching £130 million.

Roma are also in the race and appear well‑placed to meet West Ham’s reduced demands. The English club’s valuation could drop to between £30–40 million, which has encouraged the Serie A side. With Roma back in the Champions League and eager to strengthen their squad, Summerville’s refusal to play in the Championship makes a move to Italy increasingly plausible.

Despite being under contract until 2029, West Ham’s financial pressures and Summerville’s ambition to remain at the highest level make a transfer highly likely. In the coming weeks, a “fierce battle” between Manchester United, PSG and Roma is expected to unfold.