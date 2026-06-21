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Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking unit by signing Abde Ezzalzouli.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they are hoping to sign the former Barcelona winger after missing out on Victor Munoz. The former Osasuna player recently joined Liverpool, and Newcastle are now looking at alternatives.

They were hoping to sign Munoz this summer, but they missed out in the end.

He has done quite well for Real Betis, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Newcastle. He can operate on either flank, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates and score goals.

According to reports from Spain, the player could cost around £52 million. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done.

Munoz was available for €40 million, and spending £52 million on Abde could be a bit of a problem for Newcastle. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and they will not want to overpay for the attacker.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the former Barcelona player. He has shown his quality in Spain, and he will look to test himself in English football as well. Newcastle could be the ideal stepping stone for him. If he manages to impress, it could help him secure a bigger move in future.

The Real Betis attacker picked up 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. If he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly, he could be a star for Newcastle.