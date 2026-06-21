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Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari.

The 21-year-old has done quite well with the Seagulls in the Premier League, and he is impressing at the World Cup with Sweden.

Newcastle are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could look to make a move in the summer. Meanwhile, Ayari has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea.

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Yasin Ayari would be a superb addition

According to Football Insider, Sandro Tonali could leave the club, and the club is looking at Ayari as a potential replacement.

Pete O’Rourke claimed: “Look, if Tonali ends up leaving Newcastle, they’re going to have to try and replace him. “Eddie Howe ideally would like to have somebody who is Premier League proven and could come in and hit the ground running, and Ayari would fit the bill for that type of player. “He’s a talented player and has always done a good job for Brighton which has attracted interest in the past.

“Now he’s done a good job with Sweden at the World Cup where he scored two stunning goals to enhance his reputation as well.”

The Swedish international could be excited about the possibility of joining Newcastle. They have an ambitious project and the resources to build a formidable team.

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Ayari deal could be difficult

However, Brighton will not want to lose the young midfielder easily. He is a big part of their plans going forward, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a star for the club.

Brighton have an exciting project as well, and they will not want to weaken the team by selling the 21-year-old.

Newcastle might have to pay well over the odds in order to convince the Seagulls. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Ayari is a hardworking midfielder who will help create opportunities, score goals and contribute defensively. He has all the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince him to join the club in the coming weeks.