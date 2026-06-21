Adam Wharton celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah could be on the move this summer.

According to a report from The Athletic, Crystal Palace are prepared to sell the player this summer after a disappointing season. He struggled with injuries last season and made just 19 appearances across all competitions.

Since joining the club in 2024, Nketiah has not been able to make the desired impact at Crystal Palace, and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can find a suitable destination for him. They paid £25 million to sign the player, and they will look to recoup most of that this summer.

The 27-year-old could be a useful acquisition in the right team. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and staying at Crystal Palace does not make sense for the player either. The former Arsenal player needs to join a club where he can play every week. A fresh start would be ideal for him.

He has been linked with clubs like West Ham United in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to revive their interest in the player. They have been relegated to the Championship, and they need quality players to bounce back. There is no doubt the 27-year-old has the quality to succeed in the second division of English football, and he could be an important player for West Ham if they sign him.

Crystal Palace have secured European football for next season, and they need quality players to do well in the league and in Europe. They need to bring in upgrades on fringe players, and replacing Nketiah would be a wise decision.