Spain forward slams media coverage of Lamine Yamal

Image via Albert Gea / Reuters

Spain forward Borja Iglesias has criticised the coverage of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who remains the centre of attention at the Spain camp in Chattanooga in the United States. His fitness has been a matter of national concern over the past two months, since he suffered a hamstring injury in April.

The 18-year-old superstar spent seven weeks recovering from his hamstring tear suffered in April with Barcelona. In Spain’s first match, he was only deemed fit enough to play the final 20 minutes against Cape Verde, but the expectation is that he will start against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.

Borja Iglesias critical of Spain coverage of Lamine Yamal

On Saturday, Spain teammate Borja Iglesias was asked about how fit Lamine Yamal looked to him.

“He’s really good. I also ask how Lamine is when he doesn’t look good. Obviously, Lamine is very good, but I would also like you to ask me about Lamine on days like when we play against Egypt in Barcelona, ​​when things happen off the pitch,” he told Cadena SER.

Iglesias is referring to the racist chants that occurred in March during Spain’s friendly with Egypt. ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim’ was sung on multiple occasions by the Spanish fans, with Lamine Yamal on the pitch, who is himself a Muslim. The Barcelona star later emitted a statement condemning the racist behaviour of the fans, and while it was roundly condemned by media, Iglesias is referencing a lack of concern for their own star at the time.

Borja Iglesias locked out of Spain camp

Iglesias has been a strong voice for social change in Spain, speaking up against racism, sexism and homophobia in recent years, but he made the headlines this week due to a mix-up. Spain players were given time off this week, and after Iglesias left the complex, he was not recognised by security when trying to get back in. He had to explain who he was to the staff there in order to do so.