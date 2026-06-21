(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi wants to sign Cody Gakpo as he continues to rebuild Spurs.

The Tottenham manager has prioritised the dynamic forward to reinforce his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League campaign, looking to establish a completely fresh identity in North London.

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Nicolo Schira: Spurs ready to make bid to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool

According to an update from a prominent social media account on X, Tottenham are actively working behind the scenes and are ready to submit an important financial bid to Liverpool for the 27-year-old winger.

Discussions have already officially opened between the relevant parties as Spurs attempt to test the waters with the Merseyside outfit.

To convince the player to make the switch from Anfield, Tottenham have put a highly lucrative, long-term proposal on the table. As per the journalist, the club has offered Gakpo a contract running until 2031.

Crucially, De Zerbi has directly assured the Dutch international that he will be handed a central, defining role in his tactical blueprint, something the forward has occasionally lacked at club level recently.

Cody Gakpo has had a fantastic start to the World Cup 2026

The sudden transfer links come at a time when Gakpo is enjoying excellent form on the global stage.

While he had a rather underwhelming season with the Reds last season, the attacker has had a fantastic start to the World Cup 2026, serving as the focal point for Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands side.

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On Saturday, Gakpo put in a clinical player-of-the-match display during the Netherlands’ dominant 5-1 demolition of Sweden at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Playing with immense freedom off the left wing, Gakpo set up Brian Brobbey for the opening goal before netting two phenomenal second-half goals himself to secure the comprehensive win.

With Liverpool already signing Victor Munoz and also keen on signing another winger, with Yan Diomande a dream target, Gakpo’s future at the club has become uncertain.

His stellar international performances for Netherlands is building a case for him, and with Spurs showing interest, a move away can not be ruled out.