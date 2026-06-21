Lucas Bergvall celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has informed the club that he wants to leave them this summer.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at the London club, and his departure would be a huge blow. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the Swedish International has confirmed to Tottenham that he is seeking a new challenge.

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Where will Lucas Bergvall end up?

There is major interest in the player from England and abroad. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward with an offer to sign him.

Chelsea have previously tried to sign the player.

There is no doubt that the Swedish international is a quality player, and he has a big future ahead of himself. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Tottenham, and he will only improve with coaching and guidance.

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Bergvall departure will be a blow

Tottenham will not want to sell him easily. He has a long-term contract with them, and he’s likely to be expensive. It remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay a premium for him.

The 20-year-old can play as a central or attacking midfielder. He could prove to be an excellent option in the right team.

He was linked with elite clubs like Barcelona before the move to Tottenham, and there is unlikely to be any shortage of clubs looking to sign him this summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The development will come as a huge blow to the North London club, as they look to significantly improve the team. Given the fact that the 20-year-old midfielder wants to leave the club, it will be difficult for Tottenham to force him to stay.