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Tottenham Hotspur is looking to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United this summer, and they are very close to agreeing on personal terms with the player.

They are yet to open official talks with West Ham United regarding the 21-year-old midfielder, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Fernandes has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs, but he is open to joining Tottenham this summer.

Matteo Moretto wrote on X: “Tottenham is very close to reaching an agreement with Mateus Fernandes on the contract. There have still been no official negotiations with West Ham. Mateus Fernandes, also on the radar of other big clubs, is open to signing for Tottenham.”

The Portuguese International was outstanding for West Ham United, and he will look to stay in the top flight. The Hammers have been relegated, and he will not want to head to the Championship with them.

Joining Tottenham could be ideal for him. The North London club needs more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the West Ham star would be ideal for them. He has the physicality and technical attributes to help them improve. He will add control, composure and defensive cover to the team. He is a young player with great potential, and he’s already settled into the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact at Tottenham, and he would improve further with coaching and experience.

It could prove to be an excellent investment for Tottenham if they manage to get the deal done. The fact that they are closing in on an agreement with the player will only strengthen their position when negotiating with West Ham United.

The Hammers will not want to lose an important player like Fernandes, but they are under pressure to sell players after relegation. They know that top players will not want to stick around in the second division. It would be ideal for them to sell the player and recoup as much as possible from his departure.