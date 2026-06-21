Roberto De Zerbi during his time as Brighton manager (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer, and they will face competition from Manchester City.

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, they have opened talks with Newcastle regarding the 26-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to get the deal done.

Manchester City are also interested in signing the midfielder, and both clubs are in talks with his representatives. Tottenham have already helped positive talks with his camp. The report further claims that the player will cost £100 million, and Tottenham hope to convince him with a lucrative salary.

The Italian International will look to join a big club this summer, and the opportunity to play for Manchester City or Tottenham could be exciting for him.

Tottenham need a quality defensive midfielder who can run the game from the middle of the park and protect the defensive unit. The Italian has shown his quality in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he has the pedigree to improve Spurs.

Similarly, Manchester City need more cover for Rodri. The Spanish international is the only specialist defender at the club right now, and they cannot hope to use them every week. They will need to rotate the squad, and signing Tonali would be ideal.

The Newcastle midfielder is likely to cost a lot of money this summer, and it remains to be seen which of Tottenham or Manchester City is prepared to break the Bank for him.

The opportunity to play for Manchester City could be more attractive for the Italian midfielder. They will be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

Manchester City are to contact Newcastle, and it seems Tottenham are further along in their pursuit of the player. They have been quite active in the market so far and have already secured multiple signings. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up a move for the Newcastle star.