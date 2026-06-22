(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal could face one of the most surprising decisions of their summer if whispers around Martin Ødegaard’s future develop into something more serious.



BBC journalist Sami Mokbel has claimed that there has been some noise around the Arsenal captain potentially being available for the right price.

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Speaking about the situation, Mokbel said: “There have been some whispers over the summer that Arsenal might be interested in letting Martin Ødegaard go for the right price.”

That is a huge statement because Ødegaard has been one of the symbols of Mikel Arteta’s project.

He is captain, a dressing-room leader and one of the players most closely associated with Arsenal’s rise back to the top.

Why Arsenal would even consider it

On the surface, selling Ødegaard would feel almost unthinkable.

He signed a contract until 2028, as reported by Sky Sports, meaning Arsenal are under no immediate pressure to sell.

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However, football is rarely that simple. Arsenal are expected to be active again this summer, and big arrivals often require big financial decisions.

After winning their first league title in 22 years, the challenge is no longer just building a strong team.

It is keeping the squad fresh, financially balanced and ready to compete in Europe.

If a massive offer arrived, Arsenal would at least have to discuss it internally.

A risky move for the champions

Still, this would be a dangerous sale. Ødegaard gives Arsenal control, creativity and leadership between the lines.

Replacing that combination would not be easy, even with a huge transfer fee.

Arsenal should only consider it if the offer is genuinely impossible to refuse. Selling squad players is one thing. Selling the captain is different.

There is no confirmed deal or advanced negotiation. But the fact these whispers exist shows Arsenal’s summer could be more ruthless than many expected.

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