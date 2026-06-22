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Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Curtis Jones and are in talks with Liverpool over a transfer, as per a prominent ITK account on X.

Unai Emery’s side is eager to bolster their midfield options ahead of another grueling European campaign, positioning themselves proactively to secure the highly-rated 25-year-old.

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Aston Villa are in talks with Liverpool over Curtis Jones

According to information shared the insider on X, Aston Villa have launched an ambitious pursuit and have officially opened discussions with Liverpool regarding a permanent summer transfer for Jones.

Exclusive 💣Aston Villa are in talks with Liverpool regarding a summer transfer for Curtis Jones. Liverpool have highlighted to potential suitors the current market value for midfielders in the Premier League. Curtis Jones would be great value at around the £35m-£40m mark.

With the academy graduate entering the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and standard negotiations over a fresh extension currently stalled, domestic suitors are beginning to smell an opportunity.

During initial discussions, the Anfield hierarchy highlighted the current premium market values for home-grown midfielders in the Premier League to set expectations.

Liverpool’s top brass believe that in today’s inflated climate, a player of Jones’ proven top-flight pedigree, tactical versatility, and technical press resistance represents immense value at around the £35 million to £40 million mark.

Villa are considering whether to match this pricing structure to secure Emery his primary target.

Liverpool’s stance on Jones has hardened after Inter’s lowball offers

Aston Villa are not the only club monitoring the midfielder’s ongoing situation closely. Liverpool have already turned down two formal bids from Inter Milan, with a hardened stance on Jones rapidly emerging from the Merseyside club.

The Serie A champions recently submitted a fresh verbal proposal worth a €25 million (£21.7 million) package, which Liverpool instantly rejected. Previous reports suggest that the player has already agreed terms with Inter.

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The Reds are said to be growing increasingly frustrated by Inter’s lowball approaches, which fall considerably short of their firm £35 million baseline evaluation.

Under sporting director Richard Hughes, Liverpool’s position has significantly hardened; they are entirely prepared to keep Jones for the upcoming season and even risk losing him on a free transfer next summer rather than sanction a cut-price exit.

While Jones is reportedly tempted by a move abroad to Italy, Aston Villa’s willingness to engage with Liverpool’s true valuation could give the Midlands club a massive edge.

And of course, if Jones is to impress Iraola in pre-season, he may still have a role at Liverpool as well.