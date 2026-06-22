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Aston Villa are looking to replace Emiliano Martinez, and they have identified Zion Suzuki as a target.

According to TEAMtalk, they have made fresh contact to sign the Japanese International goalkeeper. Suzuki has been excellent for Parma, and he has shown his quality in the World Cup with Japan.

The 23-year-old has been compared to Gianluigi Buffon because of his reliable performances in Italy. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can get the deal done.

The player could cost around €40 million, and they certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

Martinez has been an exceptional servant for Aston Villa, and they need to replace him properly. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will need top-quality players in order to do well in the Premier League and in Europe.

Suzuki could be attracted to the idea of joining them. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to compete in the Champions League with Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Leeds United are keeping tabs on his situation. Manchester United tried to sign the player last summer, but ended up signing Senne Lammens instead.

Leeds need to replace the undewhelming Illan Meslier, and Suzuki would be an upgrade.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper will look to sort out his future quickly. The move to the Premier League would be ideal for him at this stage of his career, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Aston Villa have the resources to get the deal done, and the report claims that an offer of around €30 million could be enough to get it over the line.