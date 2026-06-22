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Matias Soule has been linked with a move away from AS Roma this summer, and Aston Villa are interested in him.

The 23-year-old had 15 goal contributions in all competitions last season, and he could prove to be a very useful option for Aston Villa in the attack.

They need more depth in the attacking unit. They need someone who can operate on either flank and create opportunities for their teammates. Soule can find the back of the net as well. He’s a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a key player for Aston Villa.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming season, and the West Midlands club will be an attractive destination for the Argentina attacker. According to Fussball Daten, Aston Villa has shown the most serious interest from England.

However, West Ham United are also keen on the player and have already made contact to sign him. West Ham have been relegated to the Championship, and the 23-year-old South American will not want to compete in the second division of English football. He will look to compete at a high-level and fight for trophies. The move to Aston Villa could be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, clubs from Germany are monitoring his situation as well. Borussia Dortmund are preparing an offer of €40 million to get the deal done, and the Italian club values him around that mark as well. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa is prepared to follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. They need to move quickly in order to win the race for his signature.