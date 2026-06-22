Arsenal face major blow in the race to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi could become far more complicated, with Real Madrid now closely monitoring the Lille midfielder after his impressive World Cup performances.



According to journalist José Félix Díaz, Madrid are watching Bouaddi as one of the possible breakout stars of the tournament.

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There are other names on their list too, but the fact that Bouaddi is under consideration should worry Arsenal, who have already been working on a possible deal.

The Gunners have been linked with the Moroccan midfielder for several weeks, and Daily Cannon reported that Arsenal had opened talks with his representatives over a summer move.

Fox Sports has also reported that Lille are demanding around €70m, with further talks expected after the World Cup.

Arteta wants Bouaddi at Arsenal next season

Bouaddi is exactly the type of midfielder Arsenal like to target.

He is young, technically gifted, calm under pressure and already showing maturity beyond his age.

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His performance for Morocco against Brazil caught major attention, and his ability to handle that stage has only increased his value.

For Mikel Arteta, Bouaddi would represent a long-term midfield investment.

Arsenal already have quality in central areas, but they are clearly looking for players who can grow with the squad and eventually become key starters.

Real Madrid threat changes the race

The problem for Arsenal is simple: once Real Madrid enter a race, everything becomes harder.

The Spanish giants can offer prestige, Champions League history and the chance to join one of the biggest projects in world football.

That does not mean Arsenal are out of the race. They can offer a clearer development pathway, Premier League football and a manager known for improving young players.

But Madrid’s interest could raise the price and force Arsenal to move faster.

Bouaddi remains an Arsenal target, but Real Madrid’s presence is bad news.

If the Gunners truly believe he is a future star, they may need to act before the competition becomes even stronger.

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