Chelsea flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lucas Bergvall has decided to leave Tottenham this summer and has already informed the club of his decision.

According to TEAMtalk, as many as seven Europeans are interested in signing the 20-year-old Swedish International. He is highly rated across Europe, and he is expected to develop into a future star.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli are all interested in the talented young midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to sign him. The fact that the midfielder has already informed Tottenham that he wants to leave will encourage those interested in signing him. It will strengthen their position when negotiating a deal.

On the other hand, the development will be a blow for Tottenham. They are already lacking in creativity, and losing the Swedish international would weaken them further.

The report claims that Tottenham have identified multiple targets this summer to strengthen the midfield. Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have been heavily linked with a move to the north London club, but they are keeping tabs on the Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and the Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney as well.

From the Premier League, Chelsea and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old midfielder. Chelsea is looking to build a formidable team for the future, and Bergvall could be an excellent addition.

On the other hand, Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification, and they are looking to build a competitive team. Unai Emery could play a key role in the development of the 20-year-old Swedish midfielder and help him improve with regular opportunities.