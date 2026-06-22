Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez celebrate during Chelsea vs Liverpool (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and the club is looking at Florian Wirtz as a potential replacement.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool last summer, and he has 17 goal contributions in all competitions. He has played under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, and the newly appointed Chelsea manager is looking to reunite with him, as per Football Insider.

The Spanish manager is a huge admirer of the Liverpool star, and he played a key role in his development.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decides to make a move for him in the coming weeks. He has a long-term contract with Liverpool, and they paid £115 million for the player. It is highly unlikely that they will sanction his departure anytime soon. Liverpool are looking to build a team capable of winning major trophies, and the German International is a key part of their plans.

Meanwhile, the German midfielder has no reason to leave Liverpool for Chelsea. Chelsea is going through a period of transition, and he is more likely to fight for major trophies with Liverpool. It will be extremely difficult to convince Liverpool and the player.

Meanwhile, Fernandez has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks. He could cost around £120 million, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is prepared to get the deal done. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the Argentine international would be a game-changer for them.

He has been outstanding for Chelsea, registering 22 goal contributions last season. His departure would be a huge blow for Chelsea.