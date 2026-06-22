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Chelsea are hoping to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus, and they have made direct contact to get the deal done.

Chelsea are willing to offer around €30 million in order to sign the Italian defender, but Juventus value the player at €40 million, according to Sport Mediaset. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach a compromise.

Juventus are looking to raise funds to balance the books and are under pressure to sell the player. Chelsea will look to take advantage of the situation and sign the player for a reasonable fee.

Marc Cucurella has been sold to Real Madrid, and Chelsea needs to replace him properly. The Spanish International was a key player for them, and Cambiaso could be the ideal replacement. He has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Cambiaso can be quite effective at both ends of the pitch. He has been quite solid defensively for Juventus, and he can create opportunities for his teammates going forward as well. The Italian recorded eight goal contributions last season.

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the player. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.

He has been linked with Barcelona in recent months. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish champions decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

The €40 million valuation seems reasonable for a player of his quality in today’s market. However, Juventus are under pressure to sell and therefore Chelsea are looking to secure his signature for a knockdown price.