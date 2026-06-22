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Como are interested in signing Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah as per the latest from Fabrizio Romano.

The ambitious Italian club is looking to recruit elite top-flight talent ahead of the upcoming campaign, explicitly targeting the Blues academy graduate to add proven quality, physical resilience, and defensive versatility to their growing project.

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Cesc Fabregas wants Trevoh Chalobah at Como

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Como manager Cesc Fabregas has set his sights on raiding his former club for the 26-year-old centre-back.

Fabregas is keen to bring Chalobah to Italy as part of his summer defensive recruitment shortlist.

Writing on social media, Romano confirmed that Como hold a strong admiration for the England defender, and the player himself is highly attracted by the prospect of a marquee move to Serie A.

? Como are interested in Chelsea CB Trevoh Chalobah but there’s big gap in valuation at this stage. Difficult deal as #CFC value Chalobah highly and Como are being careful with their budget. ? https://t.co/6ySv0JMn6P pic.twitter.com/c4jxnd5xaa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2026

However, a significant hurdle remains. As of today, the two clubs are currently far apart on their respective valuations of the player’s price tag.

Chelsea value Chalobah, who is also wanted by Aston Villa, highly after a stellar campaign in which his domestic and international reputation rose significantly, earning him a late call-up to the England World Cup squad.

Because of his rising profile, Chelsea are not prepared to sanction a cheap exit, whereas Como are strictly managing their summer budget.

While talks remain active and ongoing, it will take a much higher financial proposal from the Italian side to get Chelsea to engage.

Fabregas has done a magnificent job with Como

The ambitious link to a prime Premier League defender highlights just how far the Italian club has progressed under their current leadership.

Fabregas has done a magnificent job with Como since taking total managerial control.

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Having guided them out of Serie B, the Spanish tactician seamlessly masterminded a historic top-flight campaign, guiding the club to a stunning top-four finish in Serie A.

By punching well above their weight and securing a highly coveted spot in European football, Fabregas has transformed Como into an incredibly lucrative and attractive destination for Premier League players.

If Fabregas can convince his former employers to lower their demands, Chalobah could be the definitive catalyst to solidify Como’s backline.