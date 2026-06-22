Crucial Tottenham player most likely on his way out due to Roberto De Zerbi decision

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be heading towards a major defensive shake-up, with Cristian Romero reportedly having a serious chance of leaving the club this summer.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Argentina international has received bids and is no longer viewed as central to Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

That would be a huge change in direction for Spurs, given Romero has been one of their most high-profile defenders for several seasons.

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The timing is important. Tottenham are going through a major rebuild under De Zerbi after a difficult campaign, and the new manager appears determined to reshape the squad in his own image.

The Times has reported that Spurs are targeting several new additions, including defensive reinforcements, as part of a wider reset.

Why an exit now feels possible

Romero’s future has been discussed for months.

Sky Sports previously reported that Atlético Madrid were interested in signing him, while talkSPORT claimed there had been growing uncertainty around his position at Spurs.

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From Tottenham’s point of view, selling Romero would be risky but not impossible to understand.

He is aggressive, experienced and a World Cup winner, but Spurs may feel this is the right moment to cash in if De Zerbi wants a different type of centre-back.

De Zerbi wants his own defense

Tottenham have already moved to strengthen the back line, with Jan Paul van Hecke already becoming a part of De Zerbi’s defensive rebuild.

Luka Vušković’s future is also being discussed after Brighton’s interest.

That creates a clear picture: Spurs are not simply adding depth. They are changing the structure of the defense.

Romero’s exit is not confirmed, but the situation looks more open than before.

If strong bids arrive, Tottenham may decide that a sale helps fund De Zerbi’s new project.

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