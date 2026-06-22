Failure to match RB Leipzig's demand is not the only threat for Liverpool in signing Diomande

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Yan Diomande has become even more complicated, with Paris Saint-Germain now reportedly preparing an opening bid for the RB Leipzig winger.



According to BILD, PSG are poised to make their first formal offer for the Ivory Coast international.

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That is bad news for Liverpool, who have already seen a €100m bid rejected by Leipzig.

The Reds have made Diomande one of their priority attacking targets as they look to add more pace and long-term quality under Andoni Iraola.

The Times reported that Liverpool are prepared to pay around £86m, but Leipzig are demanding closer to £112m.

PSG pressure changes the race for Liverpool

PSG’s interest is a serious problem because they have been in contact with Diomande’s representatives over recent weeks.

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Evening Standard has even reported that the player has verbally agreed terms with the French champions, which could give them an advantage if they now satisfy Leipzig’s valuation.

For Liverpool, this is exactly the kind of transfer race they would have wanted to avoid.

They have already signed Victor Muñoz from Osasuna, but Diomande is viewed as a higher-ceiling attacker who could become a key part of the post-Mohamed Salah era.

RB Leipzig still standing firm

Leipzig are not under pressure to sell. The 19-year-old is currently at the World Cup with Ivory Coast, and his value could rise even further if he performs well.

talkSPORT reports that Leipzig have rejected Liverpool’s package and are holding out for a fee above £100m.

Liverpool remain in the race, but PSG’s expected bid changes the mood.

If the Reds want Diomande, they may need to act quickl, or risk watching another elite young winger slip away to Paris.

Liverpool identify four winger alternatives if €100m Yan Diomande deal collapses