Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the 4-1 win vs Tottenham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville is set to leave West Ham United before the new season begins, and multiple clubs are interested in signing him.

The 24-year-old Netherlands International is doing quite well for his country in the World Cup, and he has already scored two goals in two group games. He has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and he’s too good for the Championship. He will look to leave West Ham and join a big club this summer.

According to a report from Footmercato, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also interested in signing the player. He will cost around €50 million, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Tottenham need more quality on the flanks, and the 24-year-old could help them improve. He will add pace, flair and goals to the team. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an immediate impact.

The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions could be exciting for Summerville as well. Arsenal will be able to offer him Champions League football, and that could give them an edge in the transfer race. Similarly, Aston Villa are monitoring his situation and can offer him Champions League football.

It will be interesting to see where the 24-year-old ends up. Champions League winners PSG are monitoring his situation as well.

The asking price could be an issue for clubs hoping to sign the player. Even though he is a quality player with a bright future, €50 million is a lot of money. Arsenal, Tottenham, and Aston Villa have the resources to afford him, but they might prefer to be reasonable with their spending.