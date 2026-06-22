(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to open official talks with Aston Villa in the coming weeks as they step up their pursuit of Morgan Rogers.



According to a source on X, there is genuine willingness from the Premier League champions to get a deal done, provided the fee is realistic.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem, with the biggest challenge now likely to be finding a price that satisfies Villa.

That fits with recent reporting from Sky Sports, which claimed Arsenal are stepping up their interest in the Aston Villa attacker as they look to strengthen the left side of their attack.

Fee will decide everything

Villa are in a strong negotiating position. Rogers signed a long-term contract until 2031 last year, and Sky Sports reported that the Midlands club are expected to listen to offers around the £80m mark.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That valuation is high, but it is not surprising. Rogers has become one of Villa’s most important attacking players and also attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Times previously reported that several Premier League clubs were watching his situation closely, with Villa’s financial position and Middlesbrough’s sell-on clause also playing a part in the asking price.

Why Arsenal are interested in Rogers

For Arsenal, Rogers would be more than just another winger.

He can play from the left, move inside as an attacking midfielder and carry the ball through pressure. That flexibility is exactly why Mikel Arteta is interested.

The Gunners already have Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard, but they need more power and directness in wide areas.

Rogers would give Arsenal a different profile, someone who can beat players physically as well as technically.

This remains at the pre-talks stage. The interest is real, the player side appears open, but Villa’s fee will decide whether Arsenal can turn admiration into a serious summer statement.

Arsenal ready to sign £85 million star and Declan Rice could play a key role