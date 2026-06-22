(Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Iran national football team left an emotional, handwritten note in their SoFi Stadium dressing room on Sunday, following a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium.

Released by the Iranian football federation, the message reflected deep national pride and gratitude toward their hosts, while keeping their dreams of reaching the World Cup knockout stages alive under grueling logistical circumstances.

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Iran pens heartfelt note and call for peace

The 74-word message left on the locker room whiteboard struck a poignant chord, highlighting the resilience of the squad amid immense geopolitical strain.

The note expressed a fierce message of cultural unity and an explicit appeal for global harmony, standing out as one of the most powerful moments of the tournament so far.

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,” the handwritten note read. “Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity.”

The letter also extended deep gratitude to the passionate local Iranian diaspora who packed the stands, thanking every supporter who gave their “heart, voice, and soul” over the team’s 180 minutes in California.

Iran left a note in the SoFi Stadium locker room. Read it. They didn't make it out of the group stage. But before they left Los Angeles, the Iranian squad left something behind in the locker room at SoFi Stadium, and it's gone viral for all the right reasons. The message read:… pic.twitter.com/NVdA9H0w94 — Football Paparazzi (@PaparazziFutbal) June 22, 2026

Crucially, the text featured the tags “#168” and “#Minab”, a tribute to the school children killed in a historic missile strike in Minab. It concluded with a plea that “peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations.”

From the football pitch to the negotiating table to the battlefield, every step we take as Iranians is part of a larger struggle: defending the honor and dignity of our dear people.#Minab168 pic.twitter.com/CFZ6EbYo49 — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2026

Iran overcomes heavy travel restrictions to stay unbeaten

The defiant gesture comes as Iran battles unprecedented off-pitch obstacles. Due to rigid travel limitations imposed by US immigration authorities, the Iranian team are restricted from staying on US soil for more than 48 hours at a time.

Consequently, head coach Amir Ghalenoei and his squad have been forced to base themselves across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, commuting over for games.

Ghalenoei fiercely criticized the environment, labeling his side the “most oppressed team in the World Cup.”

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Iran must beat Egypt in crucial final group clash

Iran currently sit second in the group, with two points, two points behind first placed Egypt who recorded their first win in World Cup with a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Belgium sit third with two points and are expected to beat New Zealand in the final game which would take them to five points.

Which is why Egypt is a must win game for the Iranians if they want to qualify to the next round.