(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a fresh offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as they try to push one of the biggest transfers of the summer over the line.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, City are ready to submit a new bid worth around €135m-€140m in an attempt to reach an agreement with Forest.

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Personal terms are already understood to be agreed on a contract until 2031, while the midfielder is said to be pushing to join City as soon as possible.

That makes this deal feel increasingly serious. City have been working on the transfer for weeks, and recent reports from talkSPORT claimed Forest had already rejected a package worth £106m plus £15m in add-ons.

Nottingham Forest holding out for huge money

Nottingham Forest are in a strong position and know City are determined.

The midfielder has become one of the most valuable English players in the market after a brilliant season and strong World Cup performances.

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The Sun has reported that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is personally involved in negotiations and wants a record-level fee.

That explains why City may now need to go even higher to get the deal done.

Why Man City want him so badly

For City, this is not just about adding another midfielder.

Anderson would bring energy, ball-winning ability, physicality and progressive carrying, qualities City need as they refresh the squad.

City, this is not just about adding another midfielder. Anderson would bring energy, ball-winning ability, physicality and progressive carrying, qualities City need as they refresh the squad.

City look confident, the player wants the move, and personal terms are not an issue.

The only remaining question is whether Forest finally accept a massive bid that could reshape the Premier League transfer market.

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