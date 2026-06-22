(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has broken the record. The Argentine icon has put his side ahead against Austria, becoming the highest goalscorer in World Cup history with a moment that will be replayed for generations.

The stage was set early for Messi to make history when Argentina were awarded a penalty in the opening stages but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner showed his human side, sending the spot-kick wide and leaving the record temporarily out of reach.

MESSI MISSES! ? The Argentina captain doesn't convert an early opportunity to become the all-time top World Cup scorer from the spot! pic.twitter.com/TCf0LqQMc4 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 22, 2026

Lionel Messi’s record breaking goal vs Austria

It looked as though the moment might pass him by. Austria held firm, and the tension inside the stadium grew with every passing minute.

But Messi being Messi, he refused to be denied. Thirty minutes after his penalty miss, the 38-year-old unleashed a brilliant, composed finish from the edge of the box that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

The goal means Messi now stands alone at the summit of World Cup history.

HE'S DONE IT!! ??? Lionel Messi gets his goal and becomes the outright all-time top scorer in the men's World Cup! pic.twitter.com/kDZyUkn7MJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 22, 2026

Messi makes World Cup history

The record-breaking goal is the culmination of a remarkable tournament for the Argentine captain.

It was his hat-trick against Algeria in the opening group stage clash vs Algeria that drew him level with German legend Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, a mark many thought would never be surpassed.

Tonight, he surpassed it. And given his current form, he might end the World Cup campaign with a number that could put the record out of reach for others to come.

# Player Nation Goals 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 17 2 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 3 Ronaldo Brazil 15 4 Gerd Müller West Germany 14 5 Just Fontaine France 13

World Cup All-Time Top Goalscorers

The match against Austria is still ongoing, and Messi will be hungry for more. But whatever happens from here, the little boy from Rosario has written his name into World Cup history forever and no one can take it from him.