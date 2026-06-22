(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already drawing up contingency plans in case their ambitious move for RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande falls through, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs reports that the Reds saw an €80m+€20m bid swiftly rejected, with Diomande still regarded as a priority target. However, there is growing acceptance at Anfield that the club cannot allow the deal to drag into August, particularly given the urgency to strengthen wide attacking areas this summer.

As a result, Liverpool recruitment staff are actively assessing alternative options should Leipzig refuse to engage in negotiations.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Yankuba Minteh and Said El Mala among emerging Liverpool alternatives

Liverpool’s recruitment team are understood to be keeping close tabs on Yankuba Minteh, who has impressed with his direct attacking style and pace in wide areas, making him a strong stylistic fit for the Premier League side’s system.

Alongside him, Said El Mala is also being considered as a surprise option, with internal discussions highlighting his potential and long-term upside.

Both players are viewed as realistic alternatives if the pursuit of Diomande stalls, particularly given Liverpool’s desire to add dynamism and depth in wide attacking positions this summer.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo is another player mentioned by Jacobs, while Bradley Barcola remains a long-term name of interest despite his higher valuation and competition from other European clubs.

Understand Liverpool's bid for Yan Diomande was actually €80m+€20m not €90m+€10m, as originally thought. Liverpool view Diomande as a priority, while PSG could bid as well. Optimism player wants to join. Yet if Leipzig don't engage over a sale, Liverpool are also prepared to… pic.twitter.com/vSLs3goWEe — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 21, 2026

How the three Liverpool alternatives compare statistically in output and impact

While Liverpool’s shortlist is built around different profiles, their recent output also highlights clear differences in productivity and attacking influence.

Yankuba Minteh has stood out for his direct goal involvement, combining dribbling volume with end product from wide areas.

His numbers reflect a player who consistently looks to take defenders on and create chances in transition-heavy systems, making him one of the more statistically explosive options on the list.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo offers a more balanced statistical profile, contributing across multiple attacking metrics rather than specialising in one area.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His output suggests a player involved in build-up phases as well as final-third actions, underlining his versatility across forward roles.

By contrast, Bradley Barcola operates at a higher competitive level, and his statistical output is shaped by elite-level European football demands.

While his raw numbers are more difficult to directly compare, his involvement in high-quality chance creation and consistent attacking contributions highlight why he remains the most established name among Liverpool’s alternatives.