Andoni Iraola is set to sign his Liverpool contract today (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Mateus Fernandes has been linked with a move away from West Ham United all summer.

The 21-year-old is expected to join a big club after the relegation of the London club. He will not want to compete in the second division next season, and Liverpool is prepared to provide him with an exit route.

The player has also been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Football Insider is now reporting that Liverpool have made it a priority to sign a central midfielder who will add energy and athleticism in the middle of the park. They have already made contact with West Ham in order to sign the player.

The 21-year-old midfielder is valued at £85 million, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool is willing to break the Bank for him. It would be a very expensive acquisition. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and spending £85 million on Fernandes seems highly unlikely.

West Ham United will have to be reasonable in their demands for the move to go through.

The same applies to Manchester United and Tottenham. They need a quality central midfielder, and the Portuguese International would be the ideal addition. However, the asking could complicate matters for both clubs.

Fernandes will certainly look to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. Joining a club like Liverpool will be an exceptional opportunity and a huge step up in his career. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He has the technical attributes to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and he could be an asset for Liverpool, Manchester United or Tottenham.