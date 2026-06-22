Man United in transfer battle with Arsenal for striker Igor Thiago

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer plans under Michael Carrick are starting to take shape, and a new centre-forward is now firmly part of the discussion.



According to RTI Esporte, United are monitoring Brentford striker Igor Thiago, with Arsenal also involved in the race.

The Brazilian has attracted attention after an excellent Premier League campaign, scoring 22 goals in 38 appearances and establishing himself as one of the division’s standout No.9s.

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For United, this interest makes sense. The club’s immediate focus may still be midfield, but their attack also needs more balance.

Benjamin Šeško is expected to lead the line, but relying on one main striker across a long season would be risky.

Hojlund exit and Zirkzee situation creates clear gap

United’s need for another forward has become even clearer after Rasmus Hojlund completed a permanent move to Napoli.

ESPN reported that the Denmark international sealed his switch after spending last season on loan in Italy.

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Joshua Zirkzee’s future is also uncertain, with reports suggesting United are open to letting him leave if the right offer arrives.

That leaves Carrick short of a reliable alternative to Šeško, especially if United want different attacking profiles depending on the opponent.

Thiago would offer something different. He is physical, direct, strong inside the box and proven in English football.

That matters because United cannot afford another striker who needs too much adaptation time.

Man United face competition from Arsenal

The problem is Arsenal. The Premier League champions are also looking to strengthen their attack, and Yahoo Sports has reported that both clubs are now in the mix for Thiago.

Brentford are unlikely to sell cheaply, especially with the striker tied down to a long-term deal.

Reports have suggested his valuation could be around £77m, which would make this a serious investment.

United’s interest is still at the monitoring stage. But if Carrick wants a powerful Premier League-ready striker to support Šeško, Thiago looks like one of the most logical names on the list.

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