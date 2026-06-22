Man United face PSG threat in the race to sign West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville have become more complicated after his impressive performances for the Netherlands at the World Cup.



According to the Daily Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain have now joined the race for the 24-year-old, whose form on the international stage has increased interest and potentially strengthened West Ham’s negotiating position.

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United have been tracking Summerville as part of their plan to add more pace and directness to the left side of Michael Carrick’s attack.

The club are expected to make changes in wide areas this summer, especially with Marcus Rashford’s long-term future still uncertain.

World Cup spotlight changes the picture

Summerville’s rise at the World Cup has come at the perfect time for West Ham.

The Dutch winger was already valued at around £50m, but every strong performance makes it harder for United to negotiate a cheaper deal.

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West Ham’s official website recently highlighted how grateful Summerville felt for his World Cup chance, and he has taken that opportunity seriously.

His pace, movement and confidence in one-v-one situations have made him one of the more exciting wide players to watch.

For United, that is both encouraging and frustrating. It proves why they want him, but it also invites more competition.

Crysencio Summerville scores from outside the area to make it 5-1 Netherlands! Hit the night-night celly after too 😴 pic.twitter.com/JVQa2aIjWW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2026

PSG interest is a major problem for Man United

PSG entering the race changes everything. The French champions can offer Champions League football, a strong sporting project and serious financial power.

If they decide Summerville is a priority, United may have to move quickly or risk losing control of the race.

From West Ham’s perspective, this is ideal. Relegation has increased pressure to sell key players, but a bidding battle involving United and PSG could push the final fee higher.

United remain interested, but the deal no longer looks straightforward. Summerville’s World Cup form has turned him from a smart target into a more expensive and more competitive transfer battle.

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