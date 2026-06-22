Desire Doue, William Saliba, Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Jonathan Clauss of France celebrate after winning the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer, and multiple Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation.

According to the Spanish publication SPORT, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old. He could be allowed to leave the club this summer, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for the three Premier League clubs.

He will cost around €60 million, and the Premier League clubs certainly have the resources to afford him.

Manchester United need a quality long-term replacement for Casemiro, and the French International certainly fits the profile. He will help protect the defensive unit, break up the opposition play and win the ball back for his team in the middle of the park. He is versatile enough to operate in the defensive roles as well.

Similarly, Liverpool needs a specialist defensive midfielder like him. His arrival will allow Ryan Gravenberch to operate in his natural role with more freedom. Liverpool needs to control games better, and signing the 23-year-old will help them improve.

As for Chelsea, they are also interested in the player, but they will not be able to offer him Champions League football, which could be a dealbreaker. Top players like Camavinga will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Chelsea are going through a period of transition.

However, they have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager, and he had worked with Camavinga during their time together at Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether he can convince the French international to reunite with him at Chelsea.